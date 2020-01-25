|
John J. "Jack" Joyce, 87, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Braddock, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Jack was the son of the late John and Mary Joyce. He was the devoted husband of the late Mileva "Eve" (Radjenovich) Joyce; loving father of Jack, Tommy and Jeanne; proud Pap of Erica Joyce Bacco, Stephanie (Christopher) Alberti, Monica Joyce and Matthew Joyce; and adoring Pap Pap of Silvia Jon Alberti. He is also survived by his sister, Lois O'Neal; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and all who loved him. Jack was preceded in passing by his siblings, Marilyn Glade, Lou Youse, Peggy Grout and Eileen Miele; and in-laws, Ken, Roberta (surviving Al) Gates, Mildred (late Milan) Devich and Don. He was the brother-in-law of George (Ethel) Radjenovich, Rose Radjenovich, Gloria (late Jack) Marzec and Nick (Colleen) Radjenovich. After graduating from Braddock High School, Jack proudly served his country in the Army. He deeply loved his family. He also enjoyed playing the lottery and was proud of his Braddock roots.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Parting prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Braddock. Jack will be laid to rest with military honors beside his beloved wife in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
