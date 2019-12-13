|
John J. Konieczny Jr., 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John B. and Ann Hovanec Konieczny. Mr. Konieczny was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Everson and was a mine foreman with R&P Coal Co. He was a Korean War Navy veteran. John was a talented golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the Number 1 supporter of his 14 grandchildren, constantly encouraging them to play golf, hunt, fish and further their education. He was most proud of the family that he and his wife raised throughout the years. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Graczyk Konieczny, of Mt. Pleasant, who he married May 8, 1965; and children, Brian Konieczny, of Mt. Pleasant, Kristin (Bernie) Fontana, of New Kensington, Noelle (Sam) Kim, of Erie, Paul (Lucre) Konieczny, of New Kensington, and Patrick (Kristen) Konieczny, of McDonald. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Mya, Allie, Caroline, Claire, Sarah, Hunter, Jack, Nina and Owen Konieczny, Ethan, Tyler and Jonathan Fontana, Christopher and Rachel Kim. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Pap and Jane Nackles.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA, 724-926-2800.
