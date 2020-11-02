1/1
John J. Kuzminski Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. "Wink" Kuzminski Jr., 62, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born June 5, 1958, in Greensburg, son of the late John J. and Elizabeth Urhinek Kuzminski. He had been a member of St. Paul's Church, Greensburg. Wink was a member of VFW Post 33, the Fox Hill Club, and the Fox Hill Barbell Club, in Greensburg. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by his friends. He is survived by his former wife, Tina Baker, of Greensburg, her son, Bradley Baker, of Monroeville, and her father, Charles Linsenbigler, of Greesnburg. There will be no public visitation. Friends are invited to attend the Rite of Committal/Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Champion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. For online condolences and driving directions, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Raymond's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved