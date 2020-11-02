John J. "Wink" Kuzminski Jr., 62, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born June 5, 1958, in Greensburg, son of the late John J. and Elizabeth Urhinek Kuzminski. He had been a member of St. Paul's Church, Greensburg. Wink was a member of VFW Post 33, the Fox Hill Club, and the Fox Hill Barbell Club, in Greensburg. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by his friends. He is survived by his former wife, Tina Baker, of Greensburg, her son, Bradley Baker, of Monroeville, and her father, Charles Linsenbigler, of Greesnburg. There will be no public visitation. Friends are invited to attend the Rite of Committal/Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Champion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. For online condolences and driving directions, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
