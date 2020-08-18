John Julian Lesnick, 88, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Jeannette, a son of the late Julian and Anna (Kobasa) Lesnick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie A. Seibel; sisters, Olga Tragasser, Anna Hozempa and Mary Frinsko, and brothers, Nick and Andy Lesnick. John served in the Army in the Korean War and worked at the Elliott Company for 47 years. He was a member of the Elliott Retirees, Italian Sons & Daughters of America, Office Union Local 2380 and a past member of St. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Jeannette, and loved to golf. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Tamine) Lesnick, of Jeannette; daughter, Romayne Dillner and husband, John, of Irwin; son-in-law, Shawn Seibel, of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Alexandra and William Dillner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of military service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and only 25 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Social distancing must be practiced. Members of ISDA will meet in the funeral home at 3 p.m. for a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeannette Community Band, PO Box 597, Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.