John J. "Jack" Olek Jr., 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at home Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born March 13, 1930, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late John J. Olek Sr. and the late Sophia (Sherwin) Olek. Jack was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, in McKeesport, and was a retired supervisor of budgets and statistics at Duquesne Light Co. He was a graduate of Duquesne University. Jack loved his vegetable garden, planting flowers, working around the house and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Midge" (Babyak) Olek; sons, David J. (Lisa) Olek, of Victor, N.Y., and Daniel R. Olek, of Fairport, N.Y.; daughter, Kathryn (Fred "Corky") Donatelli, of Ross Township; grandchildren, David, Devin, Lauren and Derick; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Westman, and brother, Richard Olek.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery, White Oak.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 412-261-5040. The family would also like to thank the wonderful home health care workers and the staff at Bayada Home Health Care. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary