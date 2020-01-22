|
|
John J. Panigal Sr., 94, of Penn, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. He was born June 7, 1925, in New Alexandria, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Ferra) Panigal. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Elliott Co. of Jeannette, and after his retirement, his life was devoted to taking care of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Navy, and was a member of American Legion Post 472 of Manor and Sacred Heart Church of Jeannette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Tatarek II; and a sister, Mary Dobek. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (McClain) Panigal; his children, Bob Panigal and his wife, Bev, of Penn, Karen Washek and her husband, Larry, of Jeannette, Diane Panigal, of Penn, John Panigal Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Herminie, and Jeanne Ann Lavelle and her husband, Jerry, of Penn; seven grandchildren, Melissa Washek, Tim Washek, Renee Panigal and her husband, Bubby, Bobby Panigal and his wife, Lori, Emily Chicklo and her husband, Tony, Zachary Lavelle and his wife, Kaitlyn and Jeremy Lavelle; eight great-grandchildren, Anthony, Cierra, Paige, Gino, Dominic, Levi, Liam and Zaydan; a brother, Frank Panigal, of Jeannette; a sister, Josephine Chick and her husband, Guy, of Penn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers Terri Simco and Becky Metz for the care given to John. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020