John J. Rodock, 74, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in his home. He was born July 20, 1946, in Star City, W.Va., a son of the late John E. and Dora D. (Jozwick) Rodock. Prior to retirement, he had worked as a grinder. He was an Army veteran stationed in Ft. Jackson, S.C., and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, in Reynoldsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Rodock. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Jonesky; two sisters, Nancy Corsaro and husband, Anthony, of Greensburg, and Martha J. Rodock, of South Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring John's wishes, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.bachafh.com
.