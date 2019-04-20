Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Ryan


1925 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Ryan Obituary
John J. "Jack" Ryan, 93, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Jack was born June 12, 1925, in Trafford, the son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Heubel) Ryan. Jack was a veteran of the Navy Amphibious Forces as a motor machinist mate 2nd Class, serving in the Pacific Theater. He was an owner and operator, with his family, of the former Ryan Moving and Storage, and was a member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Clara (Zigarovich) Ryan, in 2004; and his four brothers William V., Edward R., Andrew and Richard Ryan. Jack is survived by his children, John A. Ryan, of Level Green, David A. Ryan, of Seattle, Wash., and Kathleen Sunday and husband, Terry, of El Paso, Texas.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Regis Church, with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Entombment with military honors will follow in New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now