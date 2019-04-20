John J. "Jack" Ryan, 93, of Level Green, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Jack was born June 12, 1925, in Trafford, the son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Heubel) Ryan. Jack was a veteran of the Navy Amphibious Forces as a motor machinist mate 2nd Class, serving in the Pacific Theater. He was an owner and operator, with his family, of the former Ryan Moving and Storage, and was a member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Clara (Zigarovich) Ryan, in 2004; and his four brothers William V., Edward R., Andrew and Richard Ryan. Jack is survived by his children, John A. Ryan, of Level Green, David A. Ryan, of Seattle, Wash., and Kathleen Sunday and husband, Terry, of El Paso, Texas.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Regis Church, with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Entombment with military honors will follow in New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019