John J. Shaw
1953 - 2020
John Joseph "Jack" Shaw, 67, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in his home. He was the son of Gower T. Shaw and Anna F. (Reff) Shaw; he was born in Waterloo, N.Y., on March 27, 1953. John was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville; St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Clayton, N.Y.; and Clayton VFW Post 1801, Clayton, N.Y. He was a graduate of Thousand Island High School and Penn State University with an associate degree in horticulture. He proudly served in the Army and the Air Force. John enjoyed hunting, golfing and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Virginia L. (Bearer) Shaw; children, Travis J. Shaw (Beth Crusan), of Blairsville, Tyler J. Shaw (Sarah), of Winder, and Trevor J. Shaw (Cassandra Platt), of Latrobe; and five grandchildren, Isabella, Lexus, Carter, Lyndsey and Liam. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Shaw. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clayton, N.Y., at a date yet to be determined. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
September 1, 2020
We are so very sorry! Jack will be missed by the Curnow family. If we can do anything please call on us.
Ed and pam Curnow
Friend
