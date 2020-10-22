John Komlenic, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 86. John was born July 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to Louise Kuscik and John Komlenic. After graduating from Baldwin High School, John enrolled in electronics school with the Navy and served on the USS Clamagore (SS-343), a Balao-class submarine, presently a museum ship at the Patriot's Point Naval and Maritime Museum outside Charleston, S.C. John met his wife, Betty, in Pittsburgh, and they married in 1961. He went on to receive his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1963. Shortly after graduating, John started work at Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. After the birth of their first child, John and Betty returned to the Pittsburgh area, where John took an engineering position with Westinghouse in Youngwood. He stayed with the company throughout his career and through their acquisition by GE and Mitsubishi Electric, retiring from Powerex in 1994; he remained on as a consultant until 2001. John had a passion for golf and a great love for music and dancing, but his true love was fishing. For nearly 60 years, he took annual trips to northern Quebec, cherishing both its beauty and tranquility. He was a master at fixing things, keeping up with as many as five houses during Betty's 15-year-long daycare business. John cared deeply for others, even when he couldn't show it, and exhibited a deep sense of responsibility in providing for his family. He was known for his quick wit, his "Hollywood handsome" good looks, his generous spirit, and an insatiable sweet tooth. John prepared these last words: After many years on this planet, I have passed on and transitioned into a new dimension. I had always imagined this to be a journey down the yellow brick road, searching for the pearly gates behind which resided the wonderful wizard that everyone calls God. This widely accepted belief is a disconnect for me because I believe that God's presence is everywhere on this planet; just look beyond the prevailing negativity and you can't miss it. It resides in all living matter! Since I have never subscribed to the human definition of death and many other established protocols, I have always rejected being part of this tribal mentality. I believe, as Einstein did, that energy cannot be destroyed; therefore, soul energy does not die when humans pass on; it is placed in a holding energy field to be reincarnated sometime in the future. To those of you that I alienated, I deeply regret causing the negativity and apologize for my actions. To those of you with whom I have a positive relationship, I hope we meet sometime in the future and pick up where we left off. In the meantime, the traditional tribal doctrines established for death and funerals are not part of my agenda! Instead, I will be cremated and ultimately deposited into one of the many Canadian lakes that supported my love for wilderness fishing for more than half of my existence. Life is a precious gift; embrace it! John was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Morgan Brown. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Knauss) Komlenic; his three daughters, Lynn Komlenic, Kathy DeZwaan (Jeffrey) and Carol Copeland (David); his brother, Ed Komlenic (Nancy); several nieces and nephews; three grandchildren, Miles Brown (Cara) and Ellie and Mia Copeland; and great-grandchild, Ethan Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blackburn Center at 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, in memory of John and his granddaughter, Morgan Brown. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
