John "Coke" Krusper, 88, of Carmichaels, Pa., formerly of Renton, passed away at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Renton, a son of the late Paul J. and Julia (Kovac) Krusper. Mr. Krusper attended Plum schools and served with the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Consolidated Coal Company Renton Mine until 1985 when he moved to Carmichaels and worked at the Baily Mine until his retirement in 1994. After retirement, Mr. Krusper drove limousine for Michael's Auto for 15 years. Mr. Krusper enjoyed listening and dancing to Slovenian polkas, hunting, attending yard sales, flea marketing and collecting toys. He was an avid hot wheel collector. In addition, Mr. Krusper was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. His wife, Virginia (Mellon) Krusper, passed away Nov. 30, 2007. Surviving are a son, Douglas A. Krusper (Bernadette), of Murrysville; a daughter, Lori Friday (Rob Haines) at home; two grandchildren, John Friday (Michelle) and Andrew Friday (Ashley); eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a son, John Eric Krusper; a great-great-grandson, Spencer; and a brother, Paul Krusper, and four sisters, Mildred Cackowski, Pauline Bartko, Maryann Pelino and Julia Krienbrooke. Due to current CDC guidelines, there will be no public viewing. Private interment will take place at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough. Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 S. Vine St., Carmichaels. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, 445 E. Lincoln St., Waynesburg, PA 15370. For additional information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.