John L. Durbiano
1950 - 2020
John L. Durbiano, 70, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in UPMC East after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Greensburg, a son of the late Americo S. "Peck" Durbiano and Helen (Poknis) Durbiano. Prior to retirement, he was employed by BNY Mellon and was an active retired Army reservist. He was also a member of the Sacred Heart Church Jeannette, and the Holy Name Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Magziar) Durbiano; four sons, Jonathan Durbiano, of Jeannette, Richard Durbiano and his wife, Carmen, of North Huntingdon, David Durbiano and his companion, Tammy, of Jeannette, and Justin Steel and his wife, Caitlin, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Charles Durbiano and his wife, Sally, of Greensburg, and Mark Durbiano and his wife, Lori, of Wexford; a sister, Cynthia Gibson, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Thomas Gibson, Kelly Sandusky, Ryan Durbiano, Adam Durbiano, Michael Durbiano and Megan Eichorn; his mother-in-law, Ann Magziar, of North Versailles; and two brothers-in-law, David Magziar, of Greensburg, and Paul Magziar, of Florida. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

