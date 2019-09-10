|
John L. Ferguson, 83, of Collinsburg, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Sutersville, a son of the late William and Sarah (Lavin) Ferguson. John was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, West Newton. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland Manor and US Steel, Homestead. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Foehringer) Ferguson; two daughters, Beth Baer and Terri Harden and husband, Rich; four grandchildren, Ryan and Eric Baer and Taylor and Alyssa Harden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave and William Ferguson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019