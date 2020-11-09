1/1
John L. Norman
1952 - 2020
John L. Norman, 68, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Braddock, a son of the late Patrick Norman and the late Tommie Mae Ramie Hill. John was a member of the First Unity Church of God in Christ, Jeannette. He received a business management degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a painter for the McKeesport Housing Authority. Prior to retirement, John was owner/operator of Norman Painting and Plus. He was a die-hard Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Leonard Norman and Herman Norman. John is survived by his wife, Pamela Berger Norman; a son, William (Mary) McKinley, of Jeannette; three daughters: Shawntelle Matney, of South Carolina, Carolyn, and Janel Norman, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Izera, Isis, Xaiden, and Xayvion McKinley; a brother, LeRoy Hill, of McKeesport; nine sisters, Lillie Ree Walton, of Tignall, Ga., Elizabeth Siler, of Lincolnton, Ga., Mae Lou Tate, of Lincolnton, Ga., Ruth Mathis, of Penn Hills, Daisy Wright, of Jeannette, Sophia White, of Pittsburgh, Doretha Brown, of Lincolnton, Ga., Subrina Giles, of Linconton, Ga., and Tommie Hill, of Braddock; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
