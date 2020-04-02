Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
John L. Schake Sr.


1934 - 2020
John L. "Jack" Schake Sr., 85, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the William Penn Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 8, 1934, in Turtle Creek, he was the son of the late Daniel Robert and Sarah Grace (Hill) Schake. Prior to his retirement, Jack was employed as switch gear unit manager for Westinghouse Electric of East Pittsburgh. Jack was a lay minister for the United Church of Christ and served at the Grace United Church of Christ, in Duquesne. He was a member of the Brush Creek United Church of Christ, of Irwin, and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Forbes Trail Lodge No. 783 of Export. Jack was the youngest and last surviving of his parents' 16 children. In addition to his parents and 15 siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Mary Lou Hainsey Schake, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Thelma Hainsey. Surviving are a son, John "Jack" Schake Jr. and his wife, Carole, of Irwin, Willa McCune and her husband, Larry, of New Stanton, and Mary Beth Klorczyk and her husband, Don, of New Preston, Conn.; grandchildren, John "JL" Schake III (Amie), Rachel Dacus (Don), Shawn Schake (Sara), Jessica Bernard (Matt), Alissa Rodgers (Ryan), Elijah Klorczyk and Mahalath Klorczyk; great-grandchildren, Caleb Dacus, McKenna Schake, Hannah Dacus, Sarah Bernard, Addison Schake, Jacob Rodgers, Maci Bernard, Mia Rodgers and Oliver Schake; and several nieces and nephews. The Schake family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the nurses, aides and the entire staff of the William Penn Care Center for the gentle and compassionate care they provided to Jack during his time there. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, visitation and services will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brush Creek United Church of Christ, 113 Altar Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
