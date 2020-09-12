John L. Veltri, 87, of Delmont, died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1933, in Newell, Pa., to the late James and Mary (Madorma) Veltri. John was a Korean War Army veteran. After an honorable discharge, he attended California University, receiving bachelor's and master's degrees in Education (Industrial Arts). He dedicated his more than 30-year career to helping veterans at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Pittsburgh as a counselor and vocational rehabilitation therapist. John was a devout Catholic and member of St. John Baptist de la Salle for the 55 years he resided in Delmont. His dedication to the community was exemplified by more than 40 years of active service and membership in the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his Delmont VFD service, John was involved in the community, including membership on the Delmont Zoning Hearing Board. During his nearly 30-year-long retirement, he enjoyed long travel adventures with his wife, Linda, motorcycling, and perhaps most of all helping others. John was known by many in both his professional and personal life, for his unwavering kindness to all and tireless assistance to anyone he saw in need. John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda K. (Stevenson); three sons, James (Twila) Veltri, Michael (Lisa) Veltri, and Daniel Veltri; six grandchildren, Maria Veltri, Lori (Terry) Gingrich, Tynan (Tayler) George, Taryn Veltri, Joshua Veltri, and Rebecca Veltri; five great-grandchildren, Desiree, Ashlin, Kendra, John John, and Lilyana; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four siblings, Rosemarie Veltri, Philomena Todaro, Delena Kos, and Joseph Veltri. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of blessing service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and masks will be required. Interment with military honors will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delmont VFD, P.O. Box 12, Delmont, PA 15626, or to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108-3380 or by visiting avs.merakey.org
. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
.