John M. Aimino, 82, of Freeport, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the emergency room at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. John was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Freeport, a son of the late Margaret C. "Rita" (Corgnati) and John F. Aimino. He was a 1956 graduate of Freeport High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. John received Division 1 scholarship offers for his punting and was inducted into the Alle-Kiski Hall of Fame. John touched the lives of many of Freeport's youths by coaching youth football and senior league baseball (PHILS) for more than 16 years. Owner of Johnny's Superette in Freeport for more than 30 years, he enjoyed talking with his customers and developing new sausages, bolognas, his secret recipe beef sticks and jerky. He was previously employed as a meat cutter for Shop 'n Save in Parnassus, Galvanek's in Sarver and also Byers Superette in Vandergrift. John was the founder, keyboard player and singer in his band "Johnny & the Capris" that performed in many local venues, at weddings and entertained as far as Southern Ohio. He enjoyed teaching his children about music and sports, giving accordion and organ lessons, watching the New England Patriots, hunting, fishing and developing new meat products. John was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport. John is survived by his son, Dr. John M. (Kathleen) Aimino, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughter, Lisa Marie (Ike) Isenberg, of Freeport, and son, Dino (Karen) Aimino, of Newark, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) Isenberg, Asti (Jeremy) Isenberg-Fien, Alex Isenberg, Emmitt and Jacob Aimino and Nico Aimino; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Ringler, Oliver Isenberg and Lincoln Fien. He is also survived by his former wife, Lillian Aimino Miller, and his sister-in-law, Cecilia Aimino. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Aimino. There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Guests attending the Mass are asked to wear a mask in the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.