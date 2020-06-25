John M. Bogin Jr.
1942 - 2020
John M. Bogin Jr., 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late John and Mary (Kuzma) Bogin Sr. John is survived by his wife of 58 loving years, Kathy (Chickerella) Bogin; his beloved children, Pam, Paula, Kelly *143 and the family dog, Oscar. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Helen, and his late dog, Bobby O. John owned a barbershop for more than 50 years. He was a car enthusiast; a member of the Street Survivors, VFW Post 92 and Moose Lodge 53. There will be a private family viewing followed by interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
