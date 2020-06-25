John M. Duff Jr.
1979 - 2020-06-21
John Michael Duff Jr., 40, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 31, 1979, in Latrobe, the son of John M. Duff Sr. and Charlene G. (Lloyd) Duff. John was a member of the LaMonte Lodge No. 568, Derry, Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, and the Lil'Vette unit. He was graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 1998. He enjoyed motorcycles, farming, and being outdoors. He liked spending time with his friends and family. John is survived by his wife of 14 years, Rachel F. (Carey) Duff; daughters, Haley and Madison Duff; sisters, Melissa Monticue and husband, Jason, and Jaime Reid and husband, Joshua; in-laws, Vernon and Billie Carey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Developments, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl & Steve Shuey, St
Friend
June 23, 2020
Very sorry for your loss . You have my deepest sympathy.
Craig Shean
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to Johns friends and family. John was such a friendly guy who will be missed by so many. Keeping Rachel, his girls, and his family in our thoughts and prayers.
Matt and Tracy Hrubes
June 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
SHARI wright
Friend
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always. Our sympathy to the family and friends, from the Lockard Family
jacob lockard
Friend
June 23, 2020
We always enjoyed talking to John at the fair. He will be greatly missed. Our sincerest condolences.
Randy, Wendy, Abby, JD, and Kelly Gillis
June 23, 2020
To the Duff Family, Billie and Vernon:
So sorry to hear this news. My sympathy and
prayers to all of you.
Larry Kean
Friend
June 23, 2020
Rachel my heart aches for you and your girls. Im so sorry. Please reach out to us if you need anything. Love Susan (hospital pharmacy).
Susan Knapik
Coworker
June 23, 2020
I'm so sadden to hear of John's passing, He was a very nice guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you Rachel and your family.
Cindy
Friend
June 23, 2020
I'm so very sorry for ur loss, prayers to the whole family.
He was always such a great person and friend, always had alot of laughs back in the day, also always a real person inside and out with a big heart.
Casie Dennis (Hollick)
Classmate
June 22, 2020
We are so saddened to see and hear of Johns passing. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are going out to his sisters and families and Rachel and the girls.
Eric & Denise Catone
Friend
June 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss .
annette halula
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you all on the loss of John. May all the good memories of him bring a smile to your face. Thinking of you all in this time of sadness.
Keith and Ellen Gaskill
Neighbor
June 22, 2020
Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with you. Dave ,Georgette, and Cory McNaughton
June 22, 2020
We are really sorry to hear of Johns Passing. He was a super nice guy, hard worker and very polite. Our sincere condolences.
Rob PITSTOP Pizza, Sunoco and Cafe
Friend
June 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time.

-Jerry and Misti Newhouse
Friend
June 22, 2020
Rachel, I am so very sorry. I will be thinking and praying for you and your family. ❤
Kim (Yacobucci) Roble
June 22, 2020
Rachel -May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Ferry
Friend
June 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your whole family. ❤❤❤
Gina Dalicandro
Friend
June 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to all of you. John will be sorely missed.
Ron & Melinda Panichelle
