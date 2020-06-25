John Michael Duff Jr., 40, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 31, 1979, in Latrobe, the son of John M. Duff Sr. and Charlene G. (Lloyd) Duff. John was a member of the LaMonte Lodge No. 568, Derry, Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, and the Lil'Vette unit. He was graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 1998. He enjoyed motorcycles, farming, and being outdoors. He liked spending time with his friends and family. John is survived by his wife of 14 years, Rachel F. (Carey) Duff; daughters, Haley and Madison Duff; sisters, Melissa Monticue and husband, Jason, and Jaime Reid and husband, Joshua; in-laws, Vernon and Billie Carey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Developments, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.