John M. Hathaway, 82, formerly of New Stanton, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth, Elizabeth, Pa. He was born May 24, 1937, a son of the late John and Sophie (Waskowitz) Hathaway of Avalon, in Pittsburgh. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Betty" A. Hathaway, in 2013. John is survived by his four children, Catherine Volk (Ken), of Rostraver Township, John Hathaway, of Greensburg, James Hathaway, of Garden City, Mich., and Holly Hathaway and her companion, Wayne Dumenigo, of Dighton, Mass.; his brother, Brian Hathaway (Eileen), of Avalon; five grandsons, Daniel Testa (Kelli), Aaron Cantara (Brittany), Sean Cantara, Evan Cantara, and Jack Hathaway; two granddaughters, Janelle Tatlinger and Danielle Hathaway, as well as several nieces and nephews. John had a long and successful career with Verizon in downtown Pittsburgh. John joined "Ma Bell" as a lineman after graduating from high school, and advanced quickly into management as they started their computerized billing systems. John retired at 50 while working for Verizon in the early years of fiber optics technology. John and his wife, Betty, were longtime members of the "Happy Days" Snowbird Club in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and enjoyed watching many launches at Cape Canaveral. They were members of New Stanton United Methodist Church. John was very active in the community, teaching computer classes at Mt. Pleasant Senior Center, and was a longtime member of the Silver Sneakers group at the McKenna Center in Greensburg. John was one of the founding members of the Laurel Highlands Model Airplane Club at Mammoth Park and was also a member of the Keystone Clippers RC Club of Rillton, the Mon Valley RC Club at Cedar Creek Park, the Bell System Pioneers Club, the Youngwood Lions Club, and the New Stanton Kiwanis Club. John was honored to serve for many years as a district vice president of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A Lions Club Service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 8:30 p.m., with the Rev. Steve Bane officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial gifts in honor of John may be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. https://www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019