John M. Kelly Jr., 60, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Judith Towes, who passed in December 2009; and by his loving parents, John M. Kelly Sr. and Carol Kelly (James). He is survived by a sister, Deborah Bartolomucci (Jim); and brother, William Kelly (Amy); as well as nephews, Sean Beckwith (Katie) and Joshua Beckwith; and niece, Kristina Bartolomucci. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles. In his early life, he worked atop skyscrapers, helping develop Tampa's beautiful skyline. He later worked as a house painter. He enjoyed the temperate outdoor life of Florida, and loved many pets throughout his life. Private interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Versailles.

