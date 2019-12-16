|
|
John M. Kuncher Sr., 88, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 4, 1931 in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James John Kuncher and Margaret (Kelly) Kuncher. Prior to his retirement, John was a foreman for Mellon Stuart Co. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, American Legion Post No. 515, and St. Joseph's Social Club, and enjoyed his nights out at the Touchdown Club. John was also a dedicated donor to the City of Latrobe Police Department. In his earlier years on the CB radio, he was given the handle "Iron Horse," which he lived out in his larger than life personality. This persona led everyone who met him to admire and respect him. However, at his core was a big heart that was dedicated to his family and a strong desire to always be sure everyone was happy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (Irwin) Kuncher; a granddaughter, Melanie Ann Kuncher; four brothers, Herbert, James, Charles "Buck," and Harry Kuncher; and four sisters, Virginia Walls, Betty Grimm, Agnes Hemminger, and Edna Perrine. John is survived by three sons, John M. Kuncher Jr. and his wife, Dee, of Boca Raton, Fla., Kelly P. Kuncher, of Latrobe, and Kevin S. Kuncher and his wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; two daughters, Nancy Jean Alesi, of Greensburg, and Bobi Dalesandro, of McDonald, Pa.; one brother, William Kuncher and his wife, Charlene, of Boswell; two sisters, Sue Orlandi and her husband, Dave, of Hickory, N.C., and Janet Lucas, of Kimmelton; four grandchildren, Dawn Lucas and her husband, Scott, of Greensburg, John Michael Kuncher and Tonya, of Saltsburg, Mario Dalesandro, of Atlanta, Ga., and Carmen Dalesandro of McDonald, Pa.; five great-grandchildren, Marley, Madison, Ian, Kaiden, and Karli; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the City of Latrobe Police Department, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019