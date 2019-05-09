John M. "Micky" Martin, 79, of Irwin, formerly of East McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Smith) Martin; loving father of Michael (Paula) Martin, Pam (the late David) Hurley, Donald (Darlene) Martin and Jonathan (Krissy) Martin; brother of Carole Kolling; and is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lacey Hurley, and is also survived by nieces and nephews. John was an Army veteran. Despite a long battle with heart disease, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. John enjoyed being active outdoors and spending time with his family, especially long talks on the phone. He was the former coach of the Leo-TEY little league baseball team in the 1970's.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Ma's Pantry, 1000 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035. www.kutchfuneralhome.org. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 16, 2019