John M. Panagos, Ph.D., 81, of Ligonier, passed away surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe. Born May 4, 1939, in San Francisco, Calif., he was a son of the late James E. Panagos, who emigrated from central Greece, and Lillian (Sylon) Panagos, who was the first generation of Swedish and Norwegian parents. John graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in Everson, Wash., in 1957. Having grown up on a farm, he saw his education as a means to broaden his horizons. He went on to earn degrees from Skagit Valley Community College (1959), Western Washington State College (1961) and Washington State University (1964). In 1969, he earned his Ph.D. in speech and language pathology from Ohio University. John's first professional job was as a speech pathologist for Vancouver Public Schools in Vancouver, Wash., beginning in 1961. Throughout the years, he held faculty positions at several universities and schools, including the University of Idaho (1964), Ohio University (1965), Kent State University (1969) and the University of Akron (1983). He was also the department chair, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Oklahoma State University (1985) and Wayne State University (1989) and served as director of the Jeddah Institute for Speech and Hearing (1998). After he retired from his university career, he enjoyed working with underserved students and exploring the similarities and differences between university and school speech practices at Fort Huachuca School District, Arizona (1999) and Blue Ridge Unified School District, Arizona (2007). As a professor, he believed in the Socratic method of teaching and wanted people to "think," oftentimes challenging the thinking of others as a means of educating them. His creative, free-thinking approach by which he sought to look at the "big picture" was taught to his family and many students over the years and is evident in his writings and journals. An innovative researcher, he had been published extensively. Professionally, he was professor emeritus at Wayne State University in Detroit, a Fellow of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association in Washington, D.C., a lecturer for the World Health Organization in Geneva and a founding member of the International Clinical Phonetics and Linguistics Association in London. Outside of his love of teaching, John's interests included sports, music, travel and art. During his high school and college years, he enjoyed playing baseball as a pitcher and continued to follow sports throughout his life. As a musician, he was a singer, songwriter, guitar player and a founding member of the rock and roll band The Nomads. During their time together, The Nomads recorded two singles that were deemed good enough to earn air-play on local radio! Radio was also a means by which John enjoyed music, and he particularly enjoyed following sports on the radio, as well. He spent much time listening to KGO in San Francisco where he learned the news of the world. John loved exploring many countries throughout the world and experiencing their diverse cultures. He had also spent some time living in Saudi Arabia and was an official resident of France. His passion for art and culture spanned a lifetime. He enjoyed collecting art, amassing a beautiful collection over the years. During his time in Paris, he immersed himself in the art, food and culture. He was also fascinated by Greek culture and the natural beauty of Washington State. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his third wife, Audrey (Smadja) Panagos; a sister, Virginia Alparone, and her husband Patrick; a brother, James Panagos; a niece, Vicki Sandgren; and two uncles, Carl Sylon and his treasured uncle Edwin Sylon, who was instrumental in raising him. John is survived by his son, John D. Panagos, daughter-in-law Varsha Panagos and granddaughter Devina "Devi" Panagos, of Oakland, Calif.; his daughter, Sonia M. Palmer, son-in-law Paul Palmer and grandchildren Arianna and Zack Palmer, of Ligonier; his cherished sister, Dorothy Panagos, and great-niece, Dorothy Sandgren, of Everett, Wash.; his nephew, Hugo Panagos, of Parlier, Calif.; his niece, Jan Panagos, of Fowler, Calif.; and his former spouses, Persephone "Perie" Brown, the mother of his children, of Canton, Ohio, and Jolene Whiting, of Woodridge, Ill., and her children, Forrest, Deborah and Christopher. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Redstone at Home Hospice and Barnes Place for their compassionate care. Due to covid-19 and John's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To honor John's love of sharing art with others, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Art Lending Collection at Braddock Carnegie Library, which allows library patrons to borrow pieces of artwork, at braddockcarnegielibrary.org/ways-to-give,
and use the funeral home address to send a notification to the family.
