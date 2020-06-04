John M. Parsons, 83, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his family at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Muirkirk, Md., and was a son of the late Arthur G. and Blanche DePoe Parsons. John graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Waynesburg College in 1958. He retired after 40 years of service from PPG Glass Research in Harmar, where he worked as a surface analysis chemist. John was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell and a current member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift. John enjoyed singing and was a member of the Memories Choir and the Bethel United Methodist Church choir. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing bridge, cards and games. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol (Townsend) Parsons; children, Joan (Don) Negley, of Buffalo Township, Linda (Richard) Price, of Brighton, Mich., Dale (Renee Magine) Parsons, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., Jennifer Parsons, of Edgewood, and Israel and Rutendo Kamudzandu, of Lee's Summit, Mo.; grandchildren, Jessica (Thomas) Whinihan, Kenneth (Ann) Negley, Matthew (Amy) McCartney, Melissa (Drew) Brenenborg, Jason (Angela) McCartney, Jena (Daniel) Valdez, Christina (Thomas) Lannert, Maxwell Klemmer, Sarah Parsons, Precious Kamudzandu, Jake Parsons, Alexander Kelmmer, Rosie Kamudzandu and Grace Kamudzandu; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Delbert) Linville, of Ambridge; and sister-in-law, Mary Parsons, of Needville, Texas. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Parsons. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Sara Wrona. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or www.alz.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Due to current health guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask or face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.