John M. Santoro, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Waterbury, Conn., a son of the late Michael and Anna Maria D'Anella. John was a member of St. Agnes Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by CMS East as a counselor and a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Carmen and Danny; two sisters, Rose Santoro and Sue VanBuren; an infant brother; and friends, Roland and Guy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Przybyla; son, Michael (Rhonda); two daughters, Charlene Santoro and Carla (Joseph) Deitrich; brother, Vito; grandchildren, Emma, Alyssa, Jack and Lily; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Oscar and Audrey; special nephew, Roy Jr.; and lifelong friends, Sammy and Peachy.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel followed by interment in Westmoreland Memorial Park.
