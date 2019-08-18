Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John M. "Jack" Schrock, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Johnstown, a son of the late John L. and Emeline (Mayse) Schrock. Prior to retirement in 1992, Jack was employed as a switching equipment technician for the former Bell-Atlantic Corp. He was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe where he formerly served on church council, the property committee and the finance committee, and as a liturgical deacon and an usher. He was a 60-year member of Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 F and AM, a member of Westmoreland Forest No. 77 Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Velma Jean Coleman; and his brother, James L. Schrock. He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years, Connie L. (Rhodes) Schrock; two children, Timothy B. Schrock (Sandra), and Tamera N. Walton (Brian); and four grandchildren, Adam (Dr. Paige) Walton, Chad (Cameron) Walton, and Justin and Landis Schrock.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be in Somerset County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
