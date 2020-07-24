John M. Singer, 68, of Penn Township, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Harry and Mary (Palyo) Singer. He was a Penn State graduate, and was retired from UPMC Mercy, where he worked in security. Throughout his life, John was an avid golfer, an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and leaves behind his beloved dog, Max. He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Christine (Krause) Singer; his daughter, Erica (Justin) Lobban, of Colorado; and his brother and sister, Jim (Katie) Singer and Marianne Singer, all of Greenfield; also many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-863-1200. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may donate to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.