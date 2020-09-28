John M. Stas, 65, of Acme, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born June 4, 1955, in Latrobe and was a son of the late John R. "Jumbo" and Ethel M. (Hudak) Stas. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School class of 1973 and Clarion State College and was the owner of Custom Contracting in Acme. He enjoyed John Deere tractors, driving his dad's John Deere A tractor and tractor pulls. John also loved making playgrounds and play spaces for children and talking on the phone with his five brothers. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel J. Stas. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Valorie A. (Brown) Stas; three sons, John, Chris and wife Karla and T.J. and wife Rebecca; two daughters, Kathleen and husband Jeremy and Mellissa and husband Jonathan; 16 grandchildren; his brothers, Robert E. and wife Lynn, Thomas R. and wife Ellen, David J. and wife Robin, Benedict J. and wife Lori and Donald D. Stas and wife Jessica; and three sisters, Diane C. Holnaider and husband Bruno II, Marian E. Ferlin and husband Michael and Ethel E. Hess and husband Joe. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Rose Brown; brothers-in-law, Scott and wife Julie and Donnie Brown and wife Stacey; his aunt and godmother, Theresa Stas; uncles, Michael Hudak and wife Phyllis and Joseph Dlugos; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com
.