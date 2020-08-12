1/1
John Mauro
1960 - 2020
John Mauro, 60, passed unexpectedly at home in Greensburg on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Greensburg on Aug. 2, 1960, son of Edwina (Charnesky) Mauro and the late Guistino Ralphael (DeLoretta) Mauro. He owned Star Vending and was a longstanding member of numerous social clubs throughout Western Pennsylvania. A successful and charismatic businessman, he was truly defined by his deep love of family. Nothing gave him greater joy than his children, Jessica and Nick, whom he loved unconditionally. John is survived by his wife, Kelli Jo (Greenwood) Mauro; children, Jessica Mauro and Nicholas Mauro; loving mother, Edwina; brother, Ralph Mauro; brother, Richard Mauro and companion Karen Hugus; sister, Cynthia (Mauro) Dellecker and her husband Todd; nephew, Lee Dellecker; and niece, Lauren (Dellecker) Bowman and her husband Jonathon. John will be deeply and forever missed. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Funeral services are private. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
