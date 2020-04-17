|
John "Jack" N. Best Sr., 79, of West Deer Township, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Monday, Aug. 26, 1940, in Pittsburgh, to the late Nicholas and Catherine (Weber) Best. Jack was a 1958 graduate of Hampton High School. Following high school, he was drafted into the Army, where he served in the Army Reserve for six years. Jack worked for Equitable Gas Co. for more than 33 years as an equipment operator and serviceman. He was a life member of West Deer VFD No. 2, where he served as a former chief, also he was active in West Deer Little League and served on several committees for the school district and West Deer Township. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and golf, though he dedicated his life to caring for his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ruth A. (Antozyk) Best; his sons, John N. (Cinthia) Best Jr., of Baden, and Scott Best, at home; and his granddaughter, Lillian Best, of Baden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Scorof and Dolores Dietrich. With the present health crisis, a private blessing service was held and he was privately buried in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. Memorial contributions may be sent to West Deer VFD No. 2, 2163 Saxonburg Blvd., Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.