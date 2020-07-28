John "Sonny" Nabuda, 76, of White Oak, formerly of Irwin, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. John was born March 7, 1944, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late John and Mary Frances (Summers) Nabuda. John retired from the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, in West Mifflin. John loved boating. He was a member of a local Corvette Club and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his cat, Ozzy. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Houk Nabuda. He is survived by his wife, Jonna (Leger) Nabuda; his son, Jon Nabuda (Kelli); his grandchildren, Nikolas and Jordan Nabuda; his sister, Mary Ann Icardi (Bill), all of Irwin; his longtime special friend, Linda Patriarco; and his niece, Kelly Ann Sullivan (Collin), of Colorado. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral blessing service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 7 p.m. with Father Thomas Dansak officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or www.lbda.org
.