John P. Graham, 82, of Ligonier, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Ligonier Gardens. He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Bolivar, a son of the late W. Paul and Dorothy (Lynn) Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, W. Lynn Graham. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Roberta Achtziger Graham; two children, Susan Graham Henderson and her husband, Rex, of Bolivar, and Robert J. Graham, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Curtis L. (Cathy) Henderson, Andrew G. Henderson, John R. Graham and James P. Graham; three step-grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren and Colin Eslary; two sisters, Katherine (John) Tosh, of Ligonier, and Polly (Sidney) Hoskins, of Denver, and a sister-in-law, Patsy Graham, of Bolivar. John was born on the family farm, which became a three-generation dairy farm. For a short period of time all the generations worked together. The farm ownership was passed down to John. John and his son, Robert, worked fulltime on the farm. After 61 years at the same address, John moved to Ligonier in 1999 with his wife. They were officially retired, but John continued to go to the farm and work every day until he was unable to do so. John absolutely loved farming. Early on, he bought International tractors and later Fords, but the 1938 Farmall F20, which his parents bought new, was the number one tractor in his heart. That tractor has remained on the farm for 82 years and was reconditioned in 2016 and was the last tractor John drove. John and Roberta were married 61 years. They met at a square dance in Stahlstown. Later they learned modern western square dancing and were members of the Mt. View Squares and other local clubs. After many years of no vacations, John and Roberta traveled extensively across the United States including Hawaii and Alaska and twice to Europe. John was a graduate of Ligonier Valley class of 1955 and attended every class reunion held. He attended Penn State University and was a member of the Blue Band. John was a proud life time member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder. He was a director of the Westland Dairy Cooperative and later served as a delegate to Milk Marketing Inc. and a member of PA Farm Bureau. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Jerry King officiating.Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store