John Patrick Gulisek Sr., 54, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Veterans Administration Hospital, H.J. Heinz Campus. He was born March 18, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Jennie Smalich Gulisek. John was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the Army serving from 1985-1990 as a sergeant. He worked as a videographer for the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jackie Ledbetter Gulisek; two sons, John Patrick Gulisek Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Warren, Pa., and Dakota Gulisek and his wife, Tabitha, of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Logan, Lettie and Ethan; his pet companion, Rosco; two brothers, James Gulisek, of Greensburg, and Jerome Gulisek, of Conroe, Texas; one sister, Jacqueline Sikora, of Latrobe; his mother-in-law, Joanna Ledbetter, of Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law, Drew Ledbetter and his wife, Jennifer, of Tarrs; sisters-in-law, Maria Knotts and her husband, Pastor Aaron, of Kingwood, W.Va., and Jill Ledbetter, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Julia Smalich; his pateranal grandparents, John J. and Mary Gulisek Sr.; his best friends, William 'Bill" "Budda" Biller Jr. and John Rogacki; a niece, Katherine 'Katy" Gulisek; father-in-law, Aaron L. Ledbetter Jr. and his puppy dog, Harley. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with his brother-in-law, Pastor Aaron Knotts, officiating, Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans
or to the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department in memory of John Patrick Gulisek Sr. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.