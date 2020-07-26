John Paul Hisker, 41, of Mauldin, S.C., passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at MUSC. He was a native of Greensburg. He was the son of Richard Michael Hisker and the late Karen Ann Colosimo Hisker. He worked at Wabtec for 23 years and was currently a QA supervisor. John Paul created the Upstate Roller Derby League, where he was the coach for the Spartanburg Deadly Dolls, the South Carolina Atom Bombs and the Hub City Hooligans. He is survived by two brothers, Steven Hisker and David Hisker; a stepmother, Frieda Kearney Hisker; one stepbrother, David Creech and his wife, Rachael; and one stepsister, Megan Force and her husband, Justin; three nephews, Noah Hisker, Wyatt Force and Wilder Force; one niece, Ava Hisker; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. No services are planned at this time. The family will be at the home of the parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. E-condolences may be sent online to www.eggersfuneralhome.com
.