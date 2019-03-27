John P. "Jack" Horrell, 81, of Ligonier, (Darlington), died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Derry Township, a son of the late Paul L. and Margaret Geary Horrell. Jack graduated From Derry Township High School in 1955. He had served in the Air Force, having been stationed in Alaska. He retired in 2001 from Kennametal after 44 years of service. He had been an active member of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. for more than 55 years, most of those spent as the treasurer. He had been a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Darlington, until its closure. He currently was attending St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Some of his happiest memories were deer hunting with his uncles and brother. Jack loved to read. He was a history buff and especially enjoyed American Civil War and World War II history. He loved poetry and could recite many of his favorites. He was well versed in all genres of music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ashton Smith. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita Johnson Horrell; three daughters, Carolyn J. (John) Zambotti, of Washington Township, Dana L. Horrell, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Johna (Thomas) McNulty, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Michael Patrick and Alexandra Joy Zambotti, Jordan Louise and Jacob Dawson Ritchie and Evan Thomas and Katherine Grace McNulty; a brother, James (Carol) Horrell, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Jack's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. The Darlington Vol. Fire Dept. will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jack's memory to the Darlington Vol. Fire Co., the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels. To leave a condolence or tribute for Jack or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.