John P. Stark Sr., 82, of Latrobe, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 22, 1938, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Peter J. Stark and Anna (Curcisa) Stark. John was a 1956 graduate of East McKeesport High School. A veteran of the Navy, he retired as a jet mechanic. He was also employed for a short time at Westinghouse Air Brake (WABCO). For many years, he drove school bus for Woodland Hills School District, a job which he loved. He also loved sports and watching them on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Indra T. Stark; a daughter, Veronica Ann Stark; and a sister, Katherine Hinkle. John is survived by his son, John P. Stark Jr., and his wife, Stacy, of Latrobe; one brother, Frank Stark, of Indiana; and one sister, Mary Ann Himler and her husband, Wayne, of Greensburg. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paula Schmitt officiating. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.