John Peter Vucina, 92, of Ligonier, passed to the lord's kingdom Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 13, 1927, at home, in Ligonier Township, Longbridge. He was the son of the late Peter J. and Barbara M (Zidaric) Vucina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Patrick Vucina; a great-grandson, Quinn; three sisters, Frances M. Vucina, Mary J. Vucina and Katherine Stiffey, and a brother, Anthony Vucina. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nancy Marie (Shaulis) Vucina; three daughters, Frances L. (Bill) Gamble, of Ligonier, Anna M. Stufft, of Ligonier, and Sharon V. (Rick) Seidel, of Johnstown; a sister, Anna Bialon, of Latrobe; and a brother, Louis Vucina, of Ligonier. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Seth, Curtis, Benjamin, Rebecca, Wendy, Tina, Lucas and Zachary; and nine great-grandchildren, Margo, Isaac, Owen, Logan, Emmett, Kendyl, Miles, Alyssa and Evan. John was a veteran of the Army and served in World War II and was a member of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267. He was an active member of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 44, Waterford, for 63 years, and served as fire chief for many years. He was a member and past president of the Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association. Every October, he would visit local schools of the Valley as Sparky The Fire Dog to promote fire prevention awareness with presentations, coloring books and fire hats for the kids. He built and delivered Fire Truck bookcases to the Ligonier Valley Library, as well as several elementary schools. In the days before his death, he was concluding the refinishing of an antique 1930 fire wagon with his family's help. He retired from the Latrobe Steel Company after 30 years of service, and then retired with 15 years of service as ranger one from Linn Run State Park, where he maintained the 35-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. His stonemasonry skills can be seen throughout the park on the buildings and water fountains. He also shared his historical knowledge with visitors, staying at the cabins and picnicking at the pavilions. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the local Square Dance Club and traveled the county with his wife to dance at different functions. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley Railroad Association; he especially loved to share his information about trains of Pennsylvania and the Shay Train Engine. His loves were spending time at the fire station, firefighting, training new fire fighters at Saint Vincent College fire school, his country and patriotism.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone, as celebrant. Private interment will be in the Menoher Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 44, 44 Firehall Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, or a . John's family would like to thank the Bethlen Home Community for their exceptional care, along with the Excela Hospice Care Team. We will always remember the compassion and respect you gave our father and our family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019