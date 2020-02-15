|
|
Dr. John Peter "Doc" Zorich Sr., 77, of Delmont, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home. John was born in Pittsburgh, son of the late Steven and Helen Zorich, and spent his early years growing up on the North Side and in Royal, Pa. After graduating from Clarion University, he went on to obtain his Ph.D. in education from the University of Pittsburgh. For the majority of his adult life, John had a distinguished career in education. As a teacher at East Allegheny High School, he was department chair for the English department for many years. John taught graduate courses at the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, and Seton Hill University, and was active with PSEA on local and state level, council member for professional development for PSEA, and NCATE board of examiners where he served nationally with time at some of the most prominent HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). He also served as a federal/national education evaluator, member of PSEA council for instruction and professional development, and president/officer/contract negotiator for East Allegheny education association. John was a Wilmerding Borough Council member and served on board of directors of Pannonia Co. In his spare time, John loved to retreat to his "cabin" in the woods near Seven Springs, which he had the vision to build in the '90s. He and his wife, Billie Jo, spent many years there hosting family events, including Thanksgiving Day dinners complete with hayrides for their many friends, children and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Zorich; children, John Zorich Jr. (wife, Tiffany), Misha Zorich, and Michael Zorich; stepchildren, Raymond Bonacci (wife, Patty), Renee Basista (husband, Joe), and Rochelle Seigfreid (husband, Rick); two brothers, Steve Zorich (late wife, Sally) and Mike O'Keefe (wife, Sybil); a sister, Patty Sweet (husband, Greg); nine grandchildren, Gina, Cameron, Nicoletta, Jane, Anthony, Ethan, Joey, Sophia, and Dominic; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many great friends. Friends will be received from 2 until the time of Pomen service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Allegheny Student Aid Scholarship Fund, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by visiting www.pittsburghfoundation.org. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.