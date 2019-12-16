Home

Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
John Popovich Jr.


1941 - 2019
John Popovich Jr. Obituary
John Popovich Jr., 78, of Pleasant Unity, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe. He was born May 29, 1941, in Greensburg and was the son of the late John Sr. and Nancy (Kochasic) Popovich. Prior to his retirement, John was a machinist, having worked for Paper Craft Corp. in Jeannette for more than 25 years. He was a social member of the Herminie Post 8427, attended activities at the Herminie Senior Center and was very proud to be a life member of the Hutchinson VFD Station 85. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lovie Potiseck and Betty Clark. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation per John's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019
