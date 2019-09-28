|
John Robert Bouchard, 72, of Harrison City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born May 30, 1947, in McKeesport, to the late John "Elmer" and Jean (Laughlin) Bouchard. He was the loving father of Jonathan (Heather) Bouchard; beloved grandfather of Jonathan Jr. (Ashley), Marisa, Brianna, Jakob, Katy and Karaline; great-grandfather of Triston, Arionna, Jonathan III and Averie; brother of Elmer (Susan) Bouchard and Bernard Bouchard; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Bouchard and Edward Bouchard; and his niece, Samantha Bouchard. John graduated from Elizabeth Forward High School, and in 1967 he enlisted in the Army. He served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the 117th AHC. John is well known for owning and operating car washes in the Bethel Park and New Kensington areas for the past 40 years. It is here that he gained many great friends over the years. John was truly loved and will be missed by all.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service, with full military honors, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please arrive by 1:15 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 28, 2019