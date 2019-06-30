John R. "Bob" Callahan Jr., 85, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Bellevue, a son of the late John R. Callahan Sr. and Mildred Richardson Callahan. Bob was a veteran of the Army and a graduate of Duquesne University. He was an accountant at various companies and retired from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. He was also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1480, the American Legion and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Grace. In addition to his wife of 56 years, Paula Umenhofer Callahan, he is survived by three daughters, Robin Veronesi (Bob), of Kensington, Conn., Karen Archambault (Kris), of Unionville, Conn., and Diane DeCarlucci (Dave), of Mt. Lebanon; a son, Michael Callahan (Jennifer), of Palmyra; 10 grandchildren, Michael and Nicole Veronesi, Jacob and Luke Dauphinee, Gabe and Nate DeCarlucci, Keira, Evelyn and Aiden and Adelaide Callahan; and his brother, Terrence Callahan, of Pittsburgh.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Bob from noon until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at which time the Knights of Columbus will conduct a service at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Bob's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.