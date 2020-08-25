John R. "Bob" Firment, 86, of Greenwald, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 12, 1933, in Humphreys, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Koval) Firment. Prior to his retirement, John had been employed at the Westmoreland County Department of Welfare. A veteran of the Korean War era, he served in the Army as a sergeant first class in Germany. He was a member of both Crabtree and Hannastown fire departments and the old Crabtree Sportsman's Club. John is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Robb) Firment. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 27. He is also survived by two sons, Robert and his wife, Lee (Luttner), of Greensburg, and Michael, of Greenwald; and a daughter, Tricia Stemmler and her husband, Brad, of Latrobe; three granddaughters, Emma and Lucy Firment, and Autumn Stemmler. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Duda, of Trauger, and Lois Stinebiser, of New Stanton; and a brother, Ronald Firment and his wife, Suzan; along with numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and in particular Holly, Amber and Anne, who provided great comfort. There will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Bob's great-nephew, Father Dan Ulishney, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Blairsville Military Service Group will render military honors at graveside. Arrangements are being handled by the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com
