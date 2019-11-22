|
John R. Holoman, 96, a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mr. Holoman was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Mammoth, Pa., and was a son of the late John M. and Mary C. (Tresa) Holoman. He was a 1941 graduate of Hurst High School, Mt. Pleasant. A proud veteran, John served in the Marine Corps during World War II and played the clarinet in the Marine Corps Band. Upon his honorable discharge, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey, graduating in 1948. For nearly 35 years, John served in the PSP, retiring as a sergeant on Dec. 9, 1982. During the first six years of retirement, he worked as a security officer at Jameson Hospital in New Castle. John was a member of St. Mary Church - Holy Spirit Parish, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society and served on Parish Council. He was also a third degree member of Knights of Columbus, Council 512, and a member of the Villa Maria Fourth Degree Assembly, where he served as faithful navigator. John played clarinet in the Arthur McGill Community Band and belonged to both the Pennsylvania Retired State Police Association and the Pennsylvania Retired Association for State Employees. An avid gardener, John also enjoyed sailing and playing in the band. His beloved wife, the former Josephine Ann Mizikar, whom he married May 28, 1950, preceded him in death July 22, 2018. He is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Reynolds (Carl) Jernejcic, of Concord, Ohio; Bonnie (Paul) Budai, of New Castle; Mary Ann (William) Yeamans, of Shelocta; and Michele (Eric) Wetzel, of Indiana, Pa.; a son, John T. (Tracy) Holoman, of Hermitage; a sister, Ann Quinn, of Rhode Island; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Holoman; and three brothers, Stephen Holoman, Msgr. Thomas Holoman and William Holoman. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with the Rev. Brendan Dawson as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2019