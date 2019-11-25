|
|
John Richard "Jack" Kitsko, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 7, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John J. Kitsko Jr. and Emma E. (Levay) Kitsko. Jack was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe, where had served on Parish Council and Finance Council. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Chestnut Ridge Foam and the former Toyad Corp. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Air Force. He was an avid golfer and played in the LMTA Golf League. He also enjoyed playing tennis and, in his early years, he played Little League baseball. Jack loved music and especially enjoyed listening to oldies and polkas. A car enthusiast, he liked going to car cruises and toying around in his Corvette, "Little One." At home, he enjoyed watching sports and Mecum auto auctions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold M. Reynolds and Julia (Hornyak) Reynolds; a brother-in-law, William C. Reynolds; and his beloved dog, Snoopy. Jack is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Reynolds) Kitsko, of Latrobe; one son, Jeffrey J. Kitsko, of Unity Township; one brother, James M. "Jim" Kitsko, of Latrobe; one sister, Joanne M. Kitsko, of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Edward J. Reynolds Sr. and his wife Margaret; and his nieces and nephews, Beth, Regina, John, Edward Jr., William, Robert and their families.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030; or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019