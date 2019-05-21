John Robert McQuaide, 89, of Clarksburg, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. John was born Monday, Jan. 20, 1930, the son of the late James Emmons and Rena Leota Ellwood McQuaide, of Slickville. John lived his life as a dairy farmer caring for the needs of his family, the property, and his animals in rural Clarksburg. John loved visiting with his 19 grandchildren. John was a member of the Blairsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and a loving father to his family and the people he knew. John lived a full and satisfying life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty; his brothers, James and Bernard; and his loving wife of 60 years, Janet May Haney McQuaide on July 15, 2011. John is survived by his sister, Eleanor Zerbini and her husband, Jack, of Slickville; his 12 children, Elizabeth Coleman and her husband, James, of Clarksburg, John Raymond McQuaide and his companion, Cindy Osley, of Clarksburg, Kevin McQuaide and his wife, Noreen, of Clarksburg, Carolyn McQuaide, of Clarksburg, Colleen Sorbin and her husband, Fred, of Indiana, Anita Weimer and her husband, Rick, of Blairsville, Diane Prato and her husband, John, of Clarksburg, Charlotte McIntire and her husband, Jeff, of Brush Valley, Bradley McQuaide and his wife, Tracy, of Vitondale, Tom McQuaide and his wife, Stefanie, of Torrance, Audra Horm and her husband, Peter, of Falls Creek, and Heather Bash and her husband, Greg, of Glen Campbell.

As per John's wishes, all services are private. Interment will be held in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Family suggests memorial contributions be made in John's memory to donate.jw.org or Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, Attn: Accounting Department, 900 Red Mills Road, Walkill, NY 12589. All arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618.

