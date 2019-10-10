|
John R. Nemchik, 84, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 5, 1935, in Salemville, he was a son of the late Joseph Nemchik and Agnes R. (Pavlik) Nemchik. John was a member of St. James Church, New Alexandria. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. John played minor league baseball as a pitcher for the Washington Senators Triple A team in Erie in the mid 1950's. He signed with the Minnesota Twins, but an injury prevented him from playing in the major leagues; however, he continued to be a devoted baseball fan the rest of his life. He enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, Erie and Cooperstown to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. John is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Musho) Nemchik, of New Alexandria; four sons, John F. Nemchik and his wife, Lynn, of Jeannette, Joseph L. Nemchik and his wife, Marsha, of Stoystown, Thomas R. "Rick" Nemchik and his girlfriend, Lori, of Hollsopple, and Darin A. Nemchik, of Stoystown; three daughters, Cheryl A. Musser and her husband, Brad, of Somerset, June E. Grosshans and her husband, Brad, of New Alexandria, and Cindy A. Perino and Greg Pardi, of Greensburg; one brother, Frank Nemchik and his wife, Betty, of New Alexandria; seven grandchildren, Danielle Perino, Joey Nemchik, Dustin Nemchik, Joshua Nemchik, Justin Nemchik, Jamie Hull and Dana Nemchik; several great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. James Church, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019