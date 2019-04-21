John R. Park, 63, of Park's Motel in North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Russell Oliver and Estella (Terrazas) Park. John was autistic and food was everything to him. His favorite dishes were leg of lamb, Spanish rice, lychee and sushi. He loved doing artwork when he was younger with his therapist, Linda Dillard from the Washington County Health Center. John was the most loving brother and uncle, gentle with his touch, and had a compassionate soul. He is survived by his brothers, Kevin (Tracy) Park and their children, Briana and Dylan Park, and Dennis Kip (Lisa) Park and their son, Caleb Park; sisters, Melanie Driggers and Denise KMFG Kristopaitis; and niece and nephew, Schyler HMFM and Kyler NRSAT Kristopaitis, with whom he enjoyed spending memorable times and will be sadly missed.

A gathering will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by a memorial service at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Connection in Pittsburgh or the Hillman Cancer Center.