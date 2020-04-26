Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
John R. Phillips


1937 - 2020
John R. Phillips Obituary
John R. Phillips, 82, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Kane Regional Center in Glen-Hazel. He was born Sept. 9, 1937, in San Francisco, Calif., son of the late Carl J. and Thelma Pro Phillips. John was a veteran of the Army. Prior to retirement, he worked as an engineer for Pacific Bell for more than 30 years. Surviving is his wife, Dionne Dandy Phillips; a daughter, Deb (Jim) Sloss, of Murrysville; a son, David (Annette) Phillips, of Vienna, Va.; five grandchildren, Joshua, Joel, Arielle, Nadia and Grant; and a sister, Linda Phillips, of Santa Rosa, Calif. All services are private. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
