John Richard Waldron, 49, of Export, died Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born March 21, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of the late Neal W. and Georginia Torockio Waldron. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Huber Waldron; his son, who was his pride and joy, Douglas Neal Waldron; his sister, Gina Waldron, of New Alexandria; his brother, Neal Waldron (Meg), of Holidaysburg; and several nieces and nephews. John enjoyed handyman work, was an avid antique collector and loved to cook. At John's request, all services will be private. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.